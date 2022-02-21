The Clever Utility of a Bar Spoon’s Spiral Design

Global Bartending champion Kaitlyn Stewart of Likeable Cocktails responded to a question posed by Thirsty Whale regarding the twisty design of spiral bar spoons. Stewart responded with a swift demonstration showing how the clever design of the twists not only allows bubbly carbonated mixers to pour evenly into the glass but also keeps them from fizzing over.

The bar spoon has many uses. Mixing cocktails, layering spirits, measuring and even muddling. Here’s just an example of another use!

