Catchy Banjo Song About the Importance of Washing Hands and Covering Sneezes to Avoid Infection

With the importance of COVID-19 and other virus avoidance growing with each passing day, musician Joe Young composed and performed a catchy little banjo ditty in the break room of the WNYC office that explains how to wash hands and to cover coughs and sneezes. The best thing about this song, it can be sung in the recommended 20 seconds that the handwashing task takes.