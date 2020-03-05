Laughing Squid

Catchy Banjo Song About the Importance of Washing Hands and Covering Sneezes to Avoid Infection

by on

With the importance of COVID-19 and other virus avoidance growing with each passing day, musician Joe Young composed and performed a catchy little banjo ditty in the break room of the WNYC office that explains how to wash hands and to cover coughs and sneezes. The best thing about this song, it can be sung in the recommended 20 seconds that the handwashing task takes.

Joe Young Wash Your Hands

Here is a song that’s not too long
If you sing it while you wash your hands
You’ll never be wrong
And if you have to cough or sneeze
Cough into your arm
And you’ll reduce the risk of getting sick
And causing people harm
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
Maintain social distancing


