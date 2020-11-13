A Hypnotic Street Mural of a Floating Balloon With a Superimposed X-Ray of a Human Skull

British artist SHOK-1 free painted “Airhead” a hypnotic black, white, and gray wall mural in Hackney, London that features a floating balloon with a superimposed X-Ray of a human skull over it. SHOK-1 utilizes this particular theme in his work in unique and oddly beautiful ways.

Darkly beautiful and packed with subtle layers of intricate detail, X-rays are one of the most difficult subject matters a painter could attempt. SHOK-1 has pioneered cutting-edge freehand techniques using no tape or stencils to render his X-ray style.

This particular mural was created for the London Mural Festival.