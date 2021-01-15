Laughing Squid

Tutorials That Teach the Art of Making Balloon Animals

Masayoshi Matsumoto, the incredibly talented balloon artist about whose realistic balloon animals we’ve previously covered, shares how to make these animals through a series of videos that appear to become more challenging as they go along.

This channel is here to teach you a little about how to make balloon art. Let’s enjoy balloon twisting with the videos on this channel!

Caters Clips has put together a nice compilation of Matsumoto’s videos.

Created by balloon artist Masayoshi Matsumoto, his clever creations – which include a lion, a sloth, a dolphin, and a koala – are sure to make any party go with a bang. The 31-year-old from Yokohama, Japan discovered his unusual talent around 11 years ago and has been mastering his craft ever since.


