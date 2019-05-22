New Exquisitely Detailed Balloon Animal Sculptures by Japanese Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto

In 2015, we wrote about the amazingly detailed colorful balloon animals by Japanese artist Masayoshi Matsumoto. Since that time Matsumoto has created quite a few more of these exquisitely detailed inflatable creatures of all shapes, sizes, and forms, originating from land, air, and sea.

I create animals, plant life and insects using only balloons. The works that have been published on this page are made from all balloon only. (Adhesive, marker pen, seal, etc. are not used at all)

Prints of these wonderful creations are available through Matsumoto’s online store.

via Colossal