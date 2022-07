A Clever Optical Illusion Showing a Ball Rolling Uphill

StruckDuck shared a very clever optical illusion of an ostensibly ordinary metal ball defying gravity and rolling uphill on a 3D-printed miniature children’s slide. The secret to this seemingly impossible feat was revealed after a couple of demonstrations. It all has to do with perspective.

This 3D printed impossible perspective illusion seems to defy gravity as the ball rolls UP the slide! Watch ’til the end to see how I pulled this off!

via Boing Boing