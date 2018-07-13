Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Attachable Digital Suitcase Tag That Lets Airline Passengers Check In Their Luggage From Anywhere

by at on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

The BAGTAG is a truly ingenious attachable digital suitcase tag that works in combination with an airline’s smartphone app to allow passengers to check in their luggage from anywhere, at any time. Once at the airport, passengers drop off their bag off in a specific luggage receptacle. As of this date, the BAGTAG only works with Lufthansa Air on Swiss and Austrian flights, but the company is looking to expand to other airlines in the future.

With BAGTAG you will never stand in line with your luggage. How? Because you label your luggage before arriving at the airport. Experience the luxury of time, with BAGTAG. BAGTAG works on Lufthansa flights and for all passengers flying Swiss and Austrian checking in through the Lufthansa app.

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

A post shared by BAGTAG (@bagtagcom) on

via Bless This Stuff, The Awesomer


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP