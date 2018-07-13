An Attachable Digital Suitcase Tag That Lets Airline Passengers Check In Their Luggage From Anywhere

The BAGTAG is a truly ingenious attachable digital suitcase tag that works in combination with an airline’s smartphone app to allow passengers to check in their luggage from anywhere, at any time. Once at the airport, passengers drop off their bag off in a specific luggage receptacle. As of this date, the BAGTAG only works with Lufthansa Air on Swiss and Austrian flights, but the company is looking to expand to other airlines in the future.
With BAGTAG you will never stand in line with your luggage. How? Because you label your luggage before arriving at the airport. Experience the luxury of time, with BAGTAG. BAGTAG works on Lufthansa flights and for all passengers flying Swiss and Austrian checking in through the Lufthansa app.