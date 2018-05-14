Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Deadly Bacteriophage Can Conquer Even the Most Anti-Biotic Resistant Strains of Bacteria

by at on

In a highly informative but slightly ominous animated essay, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt explains the rampant existence of profoundly deadly bacteriophage (phage) and why these creatures are so beneficial to protecting life on earth.

Phages are very very specialized killers of bacteria. So specialized in fact that humans are
completely immune to them – we are too different. We encounter billions of phages every day and we just politely ignore each other. … if we use phages to kill bacteria, won’t bacteria develop ways of defending themselves? Well, it’s more complex that that, phages evolve too. There has been an arms race between them and bacteria for billions of years and so far they’re doing great.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP