An Incredible ‘Back to the Future’ Time Machine Bass

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Doner and his son Richard Doner of Doner Designs created a incredible Back To the Future themed Time Machine Bass. This badass bass guitar is a beautiful metallic grey with a flux capacitor, a destination year display, and other features similar to those on the original DeLorean time machine.

As Doc quite aptly put it to Marty, “The way I see it: if you’re going to build a time machine into a car, why not do it in style?”. The very same goes for a bass guitar.

This one-of-a-kind custom creation results from a ~300-hour labor of love by Steve and Richard Doner …Direct reference to the Back to the Future movie series was avoided, out of respect for intellectual property, but the bass features a selectable destination year display, a device resembling a flux capacitor and other electronic gadgetry sure to please fans of the time travel entertainment genre, 80’s pop culture and musicians alike.

After showing the bass, the Doners auctioned it off through eBay, with the proceeds of the sale going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

This bass was sold in early 2020 and 100% proceeds were donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (a natural fit because of the Back to the Future movies).

via Super Punch