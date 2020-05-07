An Adorable Baby Yoda Chia Pet in a Floating Crib

Pop culture toy and collectibles company Entertainment Earth has created an absolutely adorable Chia Pet that features The Child, aka “Baby Yoda”, from The Mandalorian. The Child is seated inside its floating crib with raised arms, coaxing the seeds to sprout after a few weeks to make it bloom with lush greenery. The Child Chia Pet is currently availalble pre-order with delivery in July 2020.

The handmade decorative planter comes to life in days, with full growth in 1-2 weeks using the simple included instructions. They can be reused indefinitely, too! Each comes with a packet of Chia seeds good for 3 plantings, and can also be replanted with similar seeds like basil or alfalfa.

via Nerdist