Divers Looking for a WWII Sunken Ship Unexpectedly Encounter Giant Gelatinous Egg Sac Full of Baby Squid

While swimming in the waters of Ørstafjorden in Norway, Ronald Raasch and a team of divers from the research vessel REV Ocean captured magnificent footage of a giant, gelatinous orb that contained an enormous number of tiny nascent squid. The team had been looking for a ship that sunk during WWII.

On October 5, the team of divers was swimming back to shore after visiting a WWII shipwreck about 200 metres from the coast, when they had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a mysterious object.

via Caters