Baby Tunes and Plays Guitar Like a Rock Star

An adorable baby perched upright with a four-string guitar, most likely a ukulele, on her lap and began strumming a chord like a rock star. Before continuing, the baby took the pacifier out of her mouth and handed it to someone off-camera (a parent, probably) in a surprisingly adult manner, ear-tuned the instrument, and returned to the song.

