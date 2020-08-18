Rescued Baby Orangutans Pile Into Wheelbarrows to Catch a Ride Back Home to the Nursery

After a long day of playing in the forest while their juvenile counterparts were at Orangutan Jungle School, an active congress of orphaned baby orangutans at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation in Indonesia adorably piled themselves into wheelbarrows in order to catch a ride back to the nursery where they’d be safe and well-fed.

Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation is an incredible Indonesian charity that rescues, rehabilitates, and reintroduces orangutans back into their natural habitat. Many of whom are orphans who have been separated from their families due to mass deforestation, forest fires, poaching, and the illegal pet trade. The young orangutans join a nursery group where they can meet other apes and play while the juveniles attend forest school.

Here are some of the baby apes adorably entertaining themselves with paper.