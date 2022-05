Baby Goats Play an Adorable Game of ‘King of the Hill’ on Top of a Blue Bucket

Several baby goats, who live at the DeWulver Petting Zoo in Huevelland, Belgium, played an adorable version of the classic children’s game “King of the Hill” on top of an overturned blue bucket in the field. Whenever one of the hircine youngsters stood on top of the “hill”, another one came in to claim their place.

via Born in Space