A Tiny Baby Goat Makes the Cutest Noises When His Newly Adopted Human Stops Petting Him

An adorable ten day old rescued baby goat who was spending some quality time with Dan McKinnon, co-founder and executive director of Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea, Michigan, let out the cutest of noises whenever his newly adopted human stopped with the petting. This hircine youngster was surrendered to the Sanctuary along with two other siblings by a farmer unable to care for them. Donations can be made to help defray the costs of care for these cuties and other rescued animals through the Barn Sanctuary site.
On our way to MSU with two baby goats. While Dan was picking up a baby goat with a leg deformity, the farmer handed over a newborn as well. He says the newborn “isn’t going to make it” because she can’t seem to walk or stand yet. The farmer thinks she won’t survive, but we’re not going to give up on her. Dan is taking her to MSU hospital now. We’re going to try to give this baby girl a chance to live!.
?Update on Goat Rescue? We rescued three goats yesterday (two girls and a boy) Two are newborn and still very weak. The other is young with a leg deformity. All three are at MSU but one of the newborns is healthy enough to bring home today. Thank you for the donations and support as we work to get these goats the medical help they deserve! ??More updates to come soon!