A Tiny Baby Goat Makes the Cutest Noises When His Newly Adopted Human Stops Petting Him

?Update on Goat Rescue? We rescued three goats yesterday (two girls and a boy) Two are newborn and still very weak. The other is young with a leg deformity. All three are at MSU but one of the newborns is healthy enough to bring home today. Thank you for the donations and support as we work to get these goats the medical help they deserve! ??More updates to come soon!

A post shared by Barn Sanctuary (@barnsanctuary) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:30pm PST