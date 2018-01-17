Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Sleeping Baby Cow Softly Snores on His Human’s Lap While Waiting to See the Veterinarian

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While waiting to see the veterinarian, a rescued baby calf name Mike put his head onto his human Dan’s lap and promptly fell asleep, letting out adorable soft snores. Mike had been surrendered to the Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea, Michigan by a local farmer who could not care for Mike’s multiple health issues.

Local farmer surrendered this lucky boy from slaughter because of his health. With swollen infected joints, cataracts in both eyes, and blind in one eye he will now find a forever home at Barn Sanctuary.

Under the care of the Barn Sanctuary, Mike had his cataracts removed in November 2017 and was able to see grass for the very first time.

A post shared by Barn Sanctuary (@barnsanctuary) on

He also had the opportunity to meet his new brothers and sisters on the farm.

A post shared by Barn Sanctuary (@barnsanctuary) on

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy