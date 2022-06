Baby Goat Sets World Record for the Longest Ears

An adorable baby goat named Simba was born in Pakistan with incredibly long ears that each measure an amazing 48 centimeters (1.6 feet). Simba, who is less than a month old at this time, is still growing, which means his ears may get even longer.

