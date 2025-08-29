Baby Goat Found Under Debris Due to Her Crying Like a Human Baby Grows Up Super Smart and Sassy

A tiny baby goat who was found under a pile of storm debris due to her crying loudly like a human baby was rescued by the loving people at Owl and Pussycat Rescue, which sits just north of Byron Bay, on the mid-eastern coast of Australia. The baby goat, whom they named Cherry, was very sick, so they ensured they got veterinary help as soon as possible.

When I first took baby Cherry into care, she was a very unwell little baby. She had developed a respiratory condition. I rushed her straight to the vet because I just felt like she didn’t have much longer left. She was on antibiotics. She was on diarrhea medication. I was feeding her between eight and 10 times a day.

Cherry not only sounded like a little human but acted like one too.

Once she got a little bit better, it was quite tricky because baby goats are a little bit like a mix between a newborn and a toddler. There is constant feeding like a newborn, but then running around after her, trying to get a nappy on her while she scampers around the house is quite hilarious. That’s how tiny she is.

They found that Cherry is super sassy and very smart. She has also easily adapted to being indoors, and because she believes that she’s more human than goat, they’ve taken her outside to the barn, where she will eventually live full-time.

Cherry has this huge personality. She’s confident. She’s sassy. So cool. She knows she’s got everyone wrapped around her little hoof. …She knows about five words. Bedtime. Milky for her bottle of milk. She knew her name really quickly. Nana for banana. She knows carrot. …She’s got a bit of an identity crisis now. She thinks she’s a human and not a goat. So, we’re trying to help her understand that she is a goat. Eventually, when she’s big enough, she’ll move into the big barn.