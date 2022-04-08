Shy Baby Giraffe Learns How To Run With the Herd

In a sweet clip from the series The Secret Life of the Zoo, an adorable but very shy baby giraffe named Kidepo who was born at the Chester Zoo in Chester, England took his very first steps outside his stall and then quickly taught himself how to run in order to keep up with the herd.

This adorable baby giraffe finally gathers the courage to set off running with his family as some anxious keepers from Chester Zoo keep watch!

One of the keepers stated that it was nerve-wracking to watch baby giraffes walk and run for the first time. Here’s another giraffe who did just that back in 2015.

