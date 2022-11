Baby Elephant Plays With Journalist During His Report

During a news report about orphaned elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, a little pachyderm named Kidani used her trunk to playfully distract the KBC journalist Alvin Kaunda from his assignment and steal the spotlight for herself.

eryone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight.