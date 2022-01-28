Baby Elephant Plays With Bamboo Instead of Eating It

A baby elephant named Pyi Mai who previously tried to make friends with a dog at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand, decided that she’d rather play with bamboo than eat it like the other elephants around her. The long bamboo branch presented a bit of a challenge for the young pachyderm, but she eventually figured out how to carry it around with her.

Bamboo is the favorite food for most elephants, Meanwhile mother and nanny of baby elephant Pyi Mai enjoying to eat bamboo, but not for Pyi Mai she turns bamboo to be a toy and plays instead.