Orphaned Baby Chimpanzees Gleefully Play With Bubbles in a Tub Put Out by Their Adopted Humans

In order to continually provide proper stimulation for the growing orphaned baby chimpanzees living with them, human caretakers Jenny and Jim Desmond of Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue filled up a tub of water, added in organic, non-toxic dish soap and waited for the boisterous bunch to soon arrive. The young primates gleefully played in the bubbly water, splashing around with one another. One industrious chimp took a cloth to clean the floor, while another made a beard out of bubbles.

Who doesn’t love bubbles?! Orphan chimpanzees need enrichment and stimulation – and what better way than playing with bubbles?!

Bubbles and Baby Chimps

Baby Chimps and Bubbles

Baby Chimp Cleans the Floor


