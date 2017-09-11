Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Determined Baby Bear Hilariously Tries to Make a Floating Pink Flamingo Pool Toy Submit to His Will

by at on

Flamingo v Bear

After going for a refreshing dip in Eric Liang‘s backyard pool, a determined little bear cub broke free from the watchful eye of his mum and focused all attention on a bright pink floating flamingo pool toy that was perched on the patio next to the sliding glass door. With a number of kids watching, the determined cub punched at the innocent blow up bird a few times before marching off with it. The ursine youngster did everything possible to make that stubborn flamingo submit, but to no real avail.

The little cub enjoying a cool dip in the pool.

Mama bear making herself known.

via Digg, Neatorama


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy