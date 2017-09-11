Determined Baby Bear Hilariously Tries to Make a Floating Pink Flamingo Pool Toy Submit to His Will

After going for a refreshing dip in Eric Liang‘s backyard pool, a determined little bear cub broke free from the watchful eye of his mum and focused all attention on a bright pink floating flamingo pool toy that was perched on the patio next to the sliding glass door. With a number of kids watching, the determined cub punched at the innocent blow up bird a few times before marching off with it. The ursine youngster did everything possible to make that stubborn flamingo submit, but to no real avail.

The little cub enjoying a cool dip in the pool.

Mama bear making herself known.

via Digg, Neatorama