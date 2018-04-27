Inquisitive Baboons Admire Their Beautiful Selves as Reflected in a Camera Lens for the Very First Time

In an adorable clip from the BBC Earth program The Secret Life Of Primates: Baboons, host Charlotte Uhlenbroek happily watched as inquisitive baboons of all ages approached a camera that had been placed on the ground. Their interest did not lay with the piece of technology, however, but instead with the reflective lens that let them admire their beautiful selves for the very first time. While the primates were busy preening in the mirror, the humans went to work learning more about their facial expressions.

