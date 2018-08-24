Laughing Squid

A Marvelous Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Visual Effects Used in Avengers: Infinity War

Framestore, the British production house that created the visual effects for the Marvel MCU film Avengers: Infinity War, provided a marvelous behind-the-scenes look at how the the different characters were brought into action. The team that was animating the members of Cull Obsidian (Black Order) had some difficulty with developing character traits, so they created their own in-house animated back stories to help get and give a sense of personality.

Well-known characters from across the MCU, including Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, unite to defeat the powerful Thanos, who seeks the infinity stones needed to wreak havoc on the universe. …Framestore tackled the character development of the Black Order members for around a year before post production, feeding into the Marvel Vis Dev group. A small in-house team created animation vignettes to delve further into their personalities and character traits.



