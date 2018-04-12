The Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Talks About Their Marvel Family in a New Featurette

Marvel released a new behind the scenes featurette for their upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War, where the cast talks about their powerful family bond while on set. They also share exciting new footage from the superhero movie. Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th, 2018.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.