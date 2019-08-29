Laughing Squid

A Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Visual Effects Created for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

London visual effects company Cinesite (previously) has put together a fascinating reel that gives a wonderful behind-the-scenes look at the visual effects they created for Avengers: Endgame. The reel includes an overview of their 264 shots, which were overseen by VFX supervisor Simon Stanley-Clamp.

We are thrilled to have been part of the creative team behind the VFX of Avengers: Endgame, now you can see what our amazing artists created for the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

via GeekTyrant





