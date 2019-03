Back in 2013, long before Disney artist Joaquin Baldwin had autotuned his vociferous cat, filmmaker Dale Roossien autotuned the persistent whine of Maggie, his beloved dog. Maggie had been rescued from a bad environment and Roossien seemingly celebrated Maggie’s new life with this rather melodic remix.

Time to autotune the dog. Maggie is a Saluki cross who was rescued from a terrible situation, now she enjoys a loud life of singing and playing