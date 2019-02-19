Man Hilariously Autotunes His Cat’s Persistent Meow

Photographer and Disney feature animation layout artist Joaquin Baldwin grew a bit frustrated with his rather vociferous and very persistent Bengal cat Elton. Rather than doing anything rash however, Baldwin instead put his design skills to use and hilariously autotuned Elton’s meow with the Voloco pitch correction and real-time voice-processing app. The results are quite remarkable.

Autotuned the cat because he won’t shut up in the mornings. I don’t know how this helps but I did it anyway…I used an app called Voloco for iOS to make the autotune sounds. And no, he’s not thirsty, he just happened to be by the faucet in part of the video because I was brushing my teeth. This is his “love me now” voice, he comes to bed in the morning to knead and purr and loudly meow to get some scritches.

"Yass" version no one asked for. pic.twitter.com/Y3CSDH3Ha4 — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

I used @VolocoApp to record him, free app with lots of simple options to autotune. Elton is taking a break from all the fame now, no autographs pls. pic.twitter.com/R56MluQPKA — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

via MetaFilter