Autosaw, A Robotic Carpenter Developed by Researchers at MIT CSAIL That Cuts Wood by Itself

Jeffrey Lipton, Adriana Schulz, Andrew Spielberg, Luis Trueba, Wojciech Matusik, and Daniela Rus, a skilled team of researchers from MIT‘s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), worked together to develop the Autosaw, a robotic carpenter that can cut mass quantities of wood on its own and help keep workers safe while building custom furniture.

Users can choose from a range of carpenter-designed templates for chairs, desks, and other furniture. The team says that AutoSaw could eventually be used for projects as large as a deck or a porch.

The system also offers flexibility for designing furniture to fit space-constrained houses and apartments. For example, it could allow a user to modify a desk to squeeze into an L-shaped living room, or customize a table to fit in a microkitchen. (read more)