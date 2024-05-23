A Cleverly Designed Automatic Candle Extinguisher From 1841

Rescue and Restore demonstrated how a cleverly designed automatic candle extinguisher from 1841 works to snuff out a candle before it burns away.

When the candle burns down to a desired level the jaws spring shut and extinguish the flame.

They also showed how a similar Swedish candle saver works to extinguish a candle using a different type of design.

“Candle saver” device that automatically stops a candle from burning itself down.

