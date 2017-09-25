An Automated Spiraling Chainsaw Machine That Climbs Trees and Trims All Branches In Its Path

Jörg Hoffmann of Bidone1967 shared awesome footage with Hand Tool Rescue of an automated spiraling chainsaw machine that climbs trees and trims off all branches in its path.

