Astute Australian Shepherd Performs a Figure Eight Around Traffic Cones While Riding a Skateboard

An incredibly astute and adept Australian shepherd named Rush confidently circled around two separate circular sets of traffic cones on his skateboard, performing a near “figure eight” after a couple of tries. According to Rush’s human Marco Spadaccini, Rush was very hesitant to ride a skateboard at first.

…he has always been terrified of moving boards, but what he can do now is impressive, not only does he show no fear but he rides the skateboard better than us. …his mastery of the skateboard is incredible, instead of legs he seems to have wheels.

Rush also does a number of amazing tricks, both with and without his skateboard.