Augmental MouthPad^, A Computer Trackpad That Users Control With Their Tongues

Augmental, an interactive technology company in San Francisco, developed the MouthPad^, a smart, rechargeable oral computer trackpad interface that users control with their tongues and head gestures. This is an important breakthrough for those who have lost the use of their limbs due to injury or disease, as connecting to technology has always seemed to present a challenge to this particular population. The device, which looks like an electronic bite guard, connects to technology via Bluetooth

The MouthPad^ is a tongue-driven interface that controls your computer, smartphone, or tablet via Bluetooth. Virtually invisible to the world, but always available to you, it is positioned across the roof of your mouth to put all of the power of a conventional touchpad at the tip of your tongue.

It is also quite intuitive, making it easy to use.

Cursor control is enabled using tongue or head movements, according to user’s preference. Tongue presses are used for left-click, or click-and-drag. Sip gestures are used for right-clicks. We are already starting to develop more sophisticated gestures, such as scrolling, swiping, and bite-based input, to expand our dimensions of control.