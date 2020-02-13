25 Years of a Boy’s Life Captured Through His Love of Audis in a Touching Ad for the Audi RS6 Avant

In anticipation of the arrival of their RS6 Avant onto North American shores in 2020, Audi USA released a first-person narrated ad that spans 25 years over the course of one boy’s life. As the boy grows into a man, the dream of owning his own Audi is constantly looming in the background. His voice changes, he goes to college, he gets a job, he gets married, his father passes away just before he has a little girl of his own. And if that weren’t all, the Audi RS6 Avant is there to make that one dream come true.

The soundtrack of “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid adds a beautiful urgency to the theme.

Such fervent devotion, even after 25 years of waiting, is something we celebrate together. Now our time has come. Everything begins with a dream, and what happens next is up to you.

This ad has personally resonated with a number of people, including Laughing Squid friend Jeremy Tanner.