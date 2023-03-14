Animated Spy Bubbles Gather to Attack Earth

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu, who makes clever cinematic mashups, used scenes from classic Sci-Fi films to create “Attack of the Giant Bubbles”, a wonderfully campy animation that features the mysterious spy balloon, which has since multiplied and gathered on another planet to plan and exact their revenge on Earth. The resonating score for the film is by Danny Elfman.

The first ones came to spy us! Now, the Giant Bubbles attack! Bubbles from “The Prisoner”. Films used: “First men in the Moon”, “Forbidden Planet”, “Mars attacks!”, “Moonraker”, “The Prisoner”, “Space: 1999”, “Thunderbirds are Go”.