A Mesmerizing Eight Hour 4K Ultra HD Visual of an Astronaut Literally Floating in Space

3D visual artist Don Mupasi created a gorgeously mesmerizing 4K ultra HD video of an astronaut literally floating in vividly colorful space. The video is accompanied by an ethereal soundtrack that plays over the course of eight hours. Mupasi stated that this imagery was inspired by his own feelings.

A visual combining two things the leave in awe everytime I think about them, the depth of the oceans below and vastness of space above.

A loop of this video was sold as an NFT through Mupasi’s Foundation page.

via The Awesomer