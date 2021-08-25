Mesmerizing ASMR Footage of a Tortoise Eating Fruit and Vegetables With Noisy Enthusiasm

Animal ASMR shared wonderfully mesmerizing ASMR footage of a beautiful tortoise named Rocky enjoying individual pieces of fruits and vegetables in a very slow, deliberate manner and with noisy enthusiasm. Rocky appeared to be pleased with the selection as it was all gone in less than ten minutes, albeit the pumpkin did get stuck in his beak for a moment.

ASMR Animal Pet Turtle Tortoise Eating Food Fruit Vegetable – Strawberry, Blueberry, Pumpkin, Broccoli

Rocky is evidently well-fed, as he is the subject of many of these ASMR videos.

There’s also a very happy iguana who enjoys making these videos as well.

via Kraftmuttermischwerk