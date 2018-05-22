Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why the Town of Asbestos, Quebec Wants to Keep Its Name Despite the Negative Connotations

by at on

In a sympathetic and somewhat self-deprecating episode of his travel series Amazing Places, host Tom Scott explained why the town of Asbestos, Quebec wants to keep their name, despite the negative connotations associated with the mineral that kept the town running for many years. Using well-researched information from the book A Town Called Asbestos by Dr Jessica van Horssen, Scott explains the rather complicated history of this proud, industrial town. Ghislain Tessier, vice president of a local Chamber of Commerce told Scott it was big part of their heritage.

Asbestos was our lives it was our heritage and I think that’s the key to why this town is still called Asbestos. Because yes for most of the world the name is alarming, but here that’s tempered with the fact that this mine, like a coal mine or a gold mine, it was how people made their living. Lots of people worked in the mine and their parents and their grandparents and their great-grandparents. It was part of their identity, a mineral that the world wanted to use and it was made right here by them.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP