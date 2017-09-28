Gorgeously Detailed Artistic Masterpieces Grown Out of Rice Paddies in Inakadate, Japan

Looking for a way to boost tourism and contribute to the village’s rich culture, town officials turned to what they knew best — growing rice. Using dozens of varieties of rice as their color palette, locals gather to plant each new masterpiece, taking inspiration from local geography and Japanese folklore.

Great Big Story travelled to the Japanese village of Inakadate in the Aomori Prefecture to learn more about the gorgeously detailed artistic rice paddy masterpieces that cover the many fields. Vice Mayor Yukio Kasai explained that the village has always been famous for growing rice and in an effort to promote tourism, the local farmers decided to create these amazing, organic works of art.

