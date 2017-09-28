Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeously Detailed Artistic Masterpieces Grown Out of Rice Paddies in Inakadate, Japan

by at on

Great Big Story travelled to the Japanese village of Inakadate in the Aomori Prefecture to learn more about the gorgeously detailed artistic rice paddy masterpieces that cover the many fields. Vice Mayor Yukio Kasai explained that the village has always been famous for growing rice and in an effort to promote tourism, the local farmers decided to create these amazing, organic works of art.

Looking for a way to boost tourism and contribute to the village’s rich culture, town officials turned to what they knew best — growing rice. Using dozens of varieties of rice as their color palette, locals gather to plant each new masterpiece, taking inspiration from local geography and Japanese folklore.

A post shared by tkhr.aihara (@tkhr.aihara) on

A post shared by ??? ARUMDAUN (@mon_ami76) on

A post shared by chibashin (@mr.baachii) on

A post shared by ????#8 (@aki_teru) on


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy