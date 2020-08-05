fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Artist Places Herself Into Surreal Photographic Scenes

by on

Ellen Sheidlin, a photographer and artist in Saint Petersburg, Russia, who puts herself into the middle of wonderfully surreal scenes that she creates from her own imagination. She has become part of a built-in brick bookcase while reading a book, gotten a hug from her shadow, become part of the furniture, and sprouted extra legs, all in the name of generating joy.

I’m an artist, Instagram blogger, and a model creating an extraordinary magical world around me. I invite you to plunge into the atmosphere of celebration and magic.

via My Modern Met


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved