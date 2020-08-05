Artist Places Herself Into Surreal Photographic Scenes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ellen Sheidlin, a photographer and artist in Saint Petersburg, Russia, who puts herself into the middle of wonderfully surreal scenes that she creates from her own imagination. She has become part of a built-in brick bookcase while reading a book, gotten a hug from her shadow, become part of the furniture, and sprouted extra legs, all in the name of generating joy.

I’m an artist, Instagram blogger, and a model creating an extraordinary magical world around me. I invite you to plunge into the atmosphere of celebration and magic.

via My Modern Met