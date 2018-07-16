Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Artist Paints Gorgeous Traditional Good Luck Dragons With Just a Single Stroke of His Brush

by at on

dragon painting single stroke Japanese

Artist Keisuke Teshima from Kyoto, Japan demonstrated the known as “hitofude-ryu”, or the painting of colorful dragons with a single brush stroke. These paintings, which go back to the Edo period, are drawn with the dragon’s head facing upwards, a sign of good luck within Japanese culture.

These stunning images show the breath taking work of an artist in Japan who can paint an entire dragon in a single stroke. …The images are used as good luck charms. The dragon’s scales appear when Keisuke presses down hard and light in small spurts.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP