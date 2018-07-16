Artist Paints Gorgeous Traditional Good Luck Dragons With Just a Single Stroke of His Brush

Artist Keisuke Teshima from Kyoto, Japan demonstrated the known as “hitofude-ryu”, or the painting of colorful dragons with a single brush stroke. These paintings, which go back to the Edo period, are drawn with the dragon’s head facing upwards, a sign of good luck within Japanese culture.

These stunning images show the breath taking work of an artist in Japan who can paint an entire dragon in a single stroke. …The images are used as good luck charms. The dragon’s scales appear when Keisuke presses down hard and light in small spurts.

