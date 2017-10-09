Art of the Prank, The Wonderful Documentary About Prankster Joey Skaggs Is Now Available On Demand

“It’s a fool who thinks he can’t be fooled!” – Joey Skaggs

In 2015, we wrote about Art of the Prank, a wonderful documentary by filmmaker Andrea Marini about the incredible Joey Skaggs, longtime media prankster, culture jammer, social satirist and good friend of Laughing Squid. After winning a number of awards in film festivals around the world, we’re pleased to announce that the Kew Video Group is now making the film available for on-demand viewing at home through Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, Vimeo and Hoopla. The film is also available for community and educational screenings.

Here’s the Art of the Prank teaser trailer that was released in 2015.