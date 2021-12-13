Beautiful Works of Art Created Using Spilled Coffee

Italian artist Giulia Bernardelli creates beautiful works of art using spilled coffee and other liquids. Bernadelli stated that this medium came to her by accident when she spilled a cup of coffee while drawing. Despite these inauspicious beginnings, Bernardelli’s work is stunningly detailed and inspired by travel, home life, fine art, and popular culture.

Drawing with coffee was a creative coincidence. One day i was drawing and having my coffee at the same time. Suddenly i moved my hand too quickly and tipped over my cup. The natural coffee stain inspired me, so i picked up the spoon and made it my brush.

via My Modern Met