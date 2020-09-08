Woodworker Carves a Remarkable ‘Terminator’ Briar Pipe to Give to Arnold Schwarzenegger for His Birthday

Ukrainian woodworker Max Bogdan of Radon Lab carved an absolutely remarkable likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the The Terminator into a briar pipe that he wanted to give to the legendary actor for his 73rd birthday. Unfortunately, Bogdan was unable to get in touch with the former Governor of California in time for the July 30th date. So, instead, he posted it on social media in hopes of getting the actor’s attention.

Happy Birthday Arnold. I carved this pipe especially for you, wanted to give it to you, but I could not contact your team.

As it turned out, Bogdan’s instincts were spot on, as Schwarzenegger saw the pipe on reddit and asked where he could purchase it. When Bogdan responded that he wanted to give it to him, the actor offered a trade of sorts.

If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it (Now that it’s 2020 I just sign things on my machine and send in an email if that works for you). You can send me a message and I’ll give you the details.

Needless to say, Bogdan was thrilled.