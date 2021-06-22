Ari Melber Interviews the Wonderfully Irreverent Dan Harmon of ‘Community’ and ‘Rick and Morty’

In an enlightening interview for The Beat with Ari Melber, host Ari Melber sat down with Dan Harmon, the incredibly funny and wonderfully irreverent creator of Community and co-creator of Rick and Morty, to learn more about Harmon’s inspirations, experiences, style, and foundation upon which he formulates such esoteric humor. Harmon responded with a great deal of dry humor plus stories about incels, Kanye West, and his famous “Story Circle”.

Dan Harmon explains why he believes most stories must follow a narrative circle format with “eight steps;” how his experiences clashing with corporate bosses and collaborating with Kanye West inform his work now; and how he came to understand and oppose “incel” culture in this MSNBC appearance.

Here are some of Harmon’s most memorable quotes during the interview.

The internet revolution was in everyone realizing that they were a nerd. Because what nerds are are people that are experts in something that is, on some level, pointless to someone else.

Ari Melber: Are you a person, or are you a collection of reactions?”

Dan Harmon: Ari, please don’t interrupt me. It’s annoying and unprofessional.

Melber: When Dan Harmon has writer’s block, he…

Harmon: Drinks.

Melber: Best advice you repeat is…

Harmon: Don’t drink when you have writer’s block

Melber: Based on your work uh what is the point of life?

Harmon: I think it is to taste yourself because you are a tastebud on God’s tongue

Speaking of Rick and Morty, the fifth season premiered on June 20, 2021.

via Boing Boing