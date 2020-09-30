Daring Arborist Takes a Terrifying Ride on a Crooked Palm Tree After Chopping Off Its Top Heavy Fronds

Concerned about a towering, top-heavy crooked palm tree that had the potential to cause harm to humans and property, a daring arborist in San Bernadino, California, climbed the 100-foot leaning trunk like a cowboy upon a horse and cut off the offending fronds that were weighing it down. The trunk snapped back, taking the man for a terrifying ride. This process took a great amount of skill and courage. Luckily, the arborist took all necessary precautions before attempting such a feat.

