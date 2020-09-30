fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Daring Arborist Takes a Terrifying Ride on a Crooked Palm Tree After Chopping Off Its Top Heavy Fronds

by on

Concerned about a towering, top-heavy crooked palm tree that had the potential to cause harm to humans and property, a daring arborist in San Bernadino, California, climbed the 100-foot leaning trunk like a cowboy upon a horse and cut off the offending fronds that were weighing it down. The trunk snapped back, taking the man for a terrifying ride. This process took a great amount of skill and courage. Luckily, the arborist took all necessary precautions before attempting such a feat.

The man who climbed the palm tree climbed to cut it because the palm was already crooked, causing danger to people who live nearby and passing through there.

Cutting Swaying Palm Tree


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved