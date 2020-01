Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Eduardo del Rio has created “Aquatic Angst” an absolutely captivating oil painting that features the colorful creatures of the deep sea closely fit together, with some attempting to consume others. del Rio stated that this piece, which took over a year to complete, is a symbol of modern society

Aquatic Angst. It the depths of ocean life as a metaphor for human life.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips