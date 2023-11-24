Highly Anxious Horse Becomes Incredibly Affectionate With Positive Reinforcement

Erika Stark shared the wonderful story about Coco, a beautiful but highly anxious rescued horse whom she adopted from Second Chance Cheekeye Ranch in Brackendale, British Columbia. Because Coco was very fearful of humans, Stark treated the horse very gently, using positive reinforcement to help Coco learn to trust her. After a year or so, Coco went from not wanting to be touched to being the cuddliest pony around.

I consider it just like an incredible honor… I’ve gone from “Help, I can’t touch my pony” to “Help my pony wants me to touch her all the time”. Coco is a reminder that the work is worth it. I value our relationship so much and gaining her trust is the best gift.