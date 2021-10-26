A Tasty ‘Antipasto de los Muertos’ Salad That Features Little Marinated Mozzarella Skulls

Lori Castellon of Ghoul at Heart created the wonderfully punny “Antipasto de los Muertos”, a traditional antipasto salad that features little skulls made out of mozzarella. This tasty salad also contains various meats and vegetables rolled and cut into decorative shapes.

I’m taking a little detour away from all things vampire to share my Antipasto de los Muertos salad. It has all the trappings of antipasto with salami, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, onions, olives, and cheese, for a fun Halloween twist. Not only is the mozzarella cut into festive skull shapes it’s marinated overnight in a super charged Italian dressing which gives it amazing flavor.

Castellon shared how to make the skulls within the recipe.

Slice the ball of mozzarella into 6 slices lengthwise. Using a 3-inch skull cookie cutter, cut out 6 skulls. Use an apple corer to cut out eyes and use a paring knife to cut a triangle out for the nose.

Castellon had previously made a different Dia de Los Muertos antipasto salad that featured cucumbers and mushrooms cut into skull shapes.

I came across boiling mushrooms, which not only helped me with the Kabobs but, it also gave me the idea to make this Halloween inspired Appetizer by marinating the mushroom skulls. I coupled these marinated mushroom skulls with my Pickled Shrunken Heads from last year.

via Nag on the Lake